Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) week to be celebrated next year with same spirit, honour

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday attended theMehfil-e-Samaa held under auspices of Auqaf department in connection

with Shah-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) week.

The Mehfil-e-Samaa started with the recitation of Holy Quran followed by

Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH).

The famous Qawal Abu Muhammad performed in Mehfil-e-Samaa and

presented ‘Sufiana and Arifana Kalam’.

The chief minister and the participants of the Mehfil-e-Samaa appreciated

the performance of the Qawwal Abu Muhammad and his companions.

The chief minister went to the stage and appreciated their performance.

The chief minister said that Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) week had

been celebrated throughout the province with religious zeal.

CM said that the Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) week will be celebrated

next year with the same spirit and honour.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab government organized special

programmes including Naatia Mushaira, Muhafil-e-Samaa, Ulema and Mashaikh

conference, competitions of recitation of Holy Quran, Naat, Husn-e-Qirat and

quiz were organized in educational institutions of Punjab.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal,

Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Information, high officials,

religious personalities and a large number of people attended Mehfil-e-Samaa.