Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) week to be celebrated next year with same spirit, honour
LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday attended theMehfil-e-Samaa held under auspices of Auqaf department in connection
with Shah-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) week.

The Mehfil-e-Samaa started with the recitation of Holy Quran followed by
Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH).

The famous Qawal Abu Muhammad performed in Mehfil-e-Samaa and
presented ‘Sufiana and Arifana Kalam’.

The chief minister and the participants of the Mehfil-e-Samaa appreciated
the performance of the Qawwal Abu Muhammad and his companions.

The chief minister went to the stage and appreciated their performance.

The chief minister said that Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) week had
been celebrated throughout the province with religious zeal.

CM said that the Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) week will be celebrated
next year with the same spirit and honour.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab government organized special
programmes including Naatia Mushaira, Muhafil-e-Samaa, Ulema and Mashaikh
conference, competitions of recitation of Holy Quran, Naat, Husn-e-Qirat and
quiz were organized in educational institutions of Punjab.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal,
Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Information, high officials,
religious personalities and a large number of people attended Mehfil-e-Samaa.

 

