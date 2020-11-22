Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) week to be celebrated next year with same spirit, honour

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday attended theMehfil-e-Samaa held under auspices of Auqaf department in connection
with Shah-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) week.
The Mehfil-e-Samaa started with the recitation of Holy Quran followed by
Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH).
The famous Qawal Abu Muhammad performed in Mehfil-e-Samaa and
presented ‘Sufiana and Arifana Kalam’.
The chief minister and the participants of the Mehfil-e-Samaa appreciated
the performance of the Qawwal Abu Muhammad and his companions.
The chief minister went to the stage and appreciated their performance.
The chief minister said that Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) week had
been celebrated throughout the province with religious zeal.
CM said that the Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) week will be celebrated
next year with the same spirit and honour.
It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab government organized special
programmes including Naatia Mushaira, Muhafil-e-Samaa, Ulema and Mashaikh
conference, competitions of recitation of Holy Quran, Naat, Husn-e-Qirat and
quiz were organized in educational institutions of Punjab.
Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal,
Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Information, high officials,
religious personalities and a large number of people attended Mehfil-e-Samaa.