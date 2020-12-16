Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pak Army soldiers presenting guard of honor at APS Martyrs Memorial PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pak Army soldiers presenting guard of honor at APS Martyrs Memorial Wed, 16 Dec 2020, 9:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP68-161220 PESHAWAR: Dec 16 – Pak Army soldiers presenting guard of honor at APS Martyrs Memorial. APP APP68-161220 ALSO READ Parents of APS Martyrs arrives to place floral wreath at APS Martyrs Memorial RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Parents of APS Martyrs offering dua after placing floral wreath at APS Martyrs Memorial Parents of APS Martyrs arrives to place floral wreath at APS Martyrs Memorial Pak Army official laying floral wreath at APS Martyrs Memorial