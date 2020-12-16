Frequent unprovoked shelling a bid to divert attention from internal strife in IIOJK; AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK): Dec 16 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned unprovoked Indian firing at AJK’s Bagsar sector of Line of Control (LoC) and the martyrdom of two soldiers of Pakistan army.

Paying homage to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives while defending geographical frontiers of the country, he said through the cowardly acts of violating 2003 ceasefire agreement,

India was intensifying tension at the LoC, and was promoting war hysteria to divert world’s attention from its own internal situation and repressive acts in occupied valley.

Talking to media, AJK President office on Wednesday said the AJK president expressed sympathy with the bereaved families of both the military personnel, adding,

India would never succeed in its nefarious designs and the Indian army would have to pay a heavy price for this inhuman act.

Besides carrying out military aggression, he maintained that India was active on several fronts on the international level to malign Pakistan and to create doubts about the struggle of the Kashmiri people for realizing their inalienable right to self-determination.

In this connection, he cited the Europe-based DisinfoLab’s recent report which has blamed a vast Indian NGOs’ network for promoting India’s false narrative in Europe through fake reports and a systematic vicious anti-Pakistan propaganda campaign in an attempt to influence policies of the important world institutions including the United Nations, European Parliament and the European countries.

Earlier, talking to a seven-member delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Youth Wing Islamabad the AJK President urged youth to reach out to their peers around the world and present actual situation of Kashmir not only to strengthen their case but to get global support for the just cause.

The delegation called on him here under the leadership of Hafiz Sardar Saud Khan.

Sardar Masood said the present situation demanded whole nation to unite and jointly work for the development and prosperity of the country.

It is need of the hour to turn Pakistan into a major economic power in the coming years, he said.

He went on to say that the youth which formed 64 percent of the total population of Pakistan would be a major asset of the country as the future of Pakistan would rest in their hands.

He said the whole nation must unite and work for the progress and development of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

The president added that they have to work for prosperity

of the country to be in top 10 economies of the world by 2050.

During the meeting the delegation informed the president about various activities of the Youth Wing. They said youth of the country was passionate and sincere towards the development of the Pakistan.

The AJK President while appreciating the initiatives taken by the members of the delegation said that the future of Pakistan lied in the hands of the youth.

With about 64 percent of population being below 30, the President said it was imperative to educate, train and engage them productively.

Masood Khan said situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was dire and our brothers and sisters were bravely facing oppression,

adding, unprecedented brutalities were being imposed on them by the 900,000 Indian troops deputed in the occupied valley.

He urged the delegation to engage youth for both traditional and social media platforms for contacting international community in their peer groups and highlight the atrocities taking place in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.