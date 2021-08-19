PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Mourners touching Zul Jinnah during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident Thu, 19 Aug 2021, 10:44 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP50-190821 SIALKOT: August 19 Mourners touching Zul Jinnah during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP51-190821SIALKOT: August 19 A volunteer distributes food to people during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt