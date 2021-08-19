Mourners offering Dua during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

APP52-190821 BAHAWALPUR: August 19  Mourners offering Dua during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

BAHAWALPUR: August 19  Volunteers preparing meal for the mourners during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

Mourners touching Tazia at the Ashura Procession at Raja Bazzar on 10 Muharramul Harram commemorating martyrdom of Prophet Muhammads (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A large number of mourners attending the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

Mourners touching Zul Jinnah during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

Central Leader of PTI, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, addresses the Hazrat Imam Hussain Conference

A view of street submerged in stagnant rain water after heavy rain at Sethi Town

Vehicles passing through stagnant rain water accumulated at GT road

A large number of mourners with Tazia attending the the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

Security personnel patrol during Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A large number of mourners attending Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A large number of mourners offering prayers during Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A large number of mourners beating themselves with knives during Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

