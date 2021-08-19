PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Mourners offering Dua during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident Thu, 19 Aug 2021, 10:51 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP52-190821 BAHAWALPUR: August 19 Mourners offering Dua during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP53-190821BAHAWALPUR: August 19 Volunteers preparing meal for the mourners during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari