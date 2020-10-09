Home Photos General Coverage Photos MIRPUR: October 09 – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser inaugurating Abid Ibrahim... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MIRPUR: October 09 – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser inaugurating Abid Ibrahim Karim Sports Complex at KORT Educational and Residential Complex, Akhtarabad, AJ&K . APP Fri, 9 Oct 2020, 7:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-09 MIRPUR: October 09 - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser inaugurating Abid Ibrahim Karim Sports Complex at KORT Educational and Residential Complex, Akhtarabad, AJ&K . APP APP18-09 ALSO READ MIRPUR: October 09 - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser addressing participants of a special event organized by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust on its 15th Anniversary at Educational and Residential Complex, Akhtarabad, AJ&K . APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MIRPUR: October 09 – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser addressing participants of a special event organized by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust on its 15th... MIRPUR: October 09 – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser offering prayer after inaugurating Abid Ibrahim Karim Sports Complex at KORT Educational and Residential Complex,... ISLAMABAD: October 09 – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser receiving Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune. APP