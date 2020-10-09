Home Photos General Coverage Photos MIRPUR: October 09 – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser offering prayer after... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MIRPUR: October 09 – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser offering prayer after inaugurating Abid Ibrahim Karim Sports Complex at KORT Educational and Residential Complex, Akhtarabad, AJ&K . APP Fri, 9 Oct 2020, 7:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-09 MIRPUR: October 09 - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser offering prayer after inaugurating Abid Ibrahim Karim Sports Complex at KORT Educational and Residential Complex, Akhtarabad, AJ&K . APP APP19-09 ALSO READ MIRPUR: October 09 - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser inaugurating Abid Ibrahim Karim Sports Complex at KORT Educational and Residential Complex, Akhtarabad, AJ&K . APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MIRPUR: October 09 – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser inaugurating Abid Ibrahim Karim Sports Complex at KORT Educational and Residential Complex, Akhtarabad, AJ&K .... AJK PM, JI Chief condemn Indian aggression in IIOJK Over Rs. 3.6 billion to be spent for basic amenities to people living close to LOC: AJK PM