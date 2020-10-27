LAHORE: October 27 - An illuminated view WAPDA House decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Amir Khan
ALSO READ  SARGODHA: October 26 - An illuminated view of Mosque decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

