Home Photos Feature Photos LAHORE: October 27 – An illuminated view WAPDA House decorated with colourful... PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: October 27 – An illuminated view WAPDA House decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Amir Khan Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 12:29 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP70-27 LAHORE: October 27 - An illuminated view WAPDA House decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Amir Khan APP70-27 ALSO READ SARGODHA: October 26 - An illuminated view of Mosque decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Hassan Mahmood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 27 – An illuminated view of building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) at Samnabad. APP photo by Amir... HYDERABAD: October 27 An illuminated view of building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Akram Ali HYDERABAD: October 26 An illuminated view of Jama Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan