ANKARA: October 27 – Ambassador Syrus Qazi addressing guests during Kashmir Black Day event. APP Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 12:48 AM

APP71-27 ANKARA: October 27 - Ambassador Syrus Qazi addressing guests during Kashmir Black Day event. APP

ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz viewing Photographic & Painting exhibition to observe Kashmir Black Day at Lok Virsa. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

LONDON: October 27 Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan laying flowers in front of the photos of the Kashmiri victims...

ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz talking to media persons after inaugurating Photographic & Painting exhibition to...

ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz viewing Photographic & Painting exhibition to observe Kashmir Black Day at...