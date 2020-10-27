Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 27 – An illuminated view of building decorated with colourful... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 27 – An illuminated view of building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) at Samnabad. APP photo by Amir Khan Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 12:28 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP69-27 LAHORE: October 27 - An illuminated view of building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) at Samnabad. APP photo by Amir Khan APP69-27 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: October 26 An illuminated view of Jama Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 27 – An illuminated view WAPDA House decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Amir Khan HYDERABAD: October 27 An illuminated view of building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Akram Ali KARACHI: October 26 An illuminated view of Faizan-e-Madina Mosque decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP Photo M Saeed Qureshi