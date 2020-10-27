LAHORE: October 27 - An illuminated view of building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) at Samnabad. APP photo by Amir Khan
APP69-27 LAHORE: October 27 - An illuminated view of building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) at Samnabad. APP photo by Amir Khan
APP69-27

ALSO READ  HYDERABAD: October 26  An illuminated view of Jama Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR