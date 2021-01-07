Home Photos Feature Photos Labor busy in assembles quilts after filling cotton at his work place... PhotosFeature Photos Labor busy in assembles quilts after filling cotton at his work place near Dabgari area Thu, 7 Jan 2021, 6:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-070121 PESHAWAR: January 07 - Labor busy in assembles quilts after filling cotton at his work place near Dabgari area. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP16-070121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying and arranging quilts to attract the customers under bridge of Jaint Road Workers preparing and stitching the quilts at their workplace on the start of winter season