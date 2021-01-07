Home Photos Feature Photos A local vendor is selling and displaying Cheese to attract the customer... PhotosFeature Photos A local vendor is selling and displaying Cheese to attract the customer at main Sadar Road Thu, 7 Jan 2021, 5:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-070121 PESHAWAR: January 07 - A local vendor is selling and displaying Cheese to attract the customer at main Sadar Road. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP15-070121 ALSO READ A man is selling and displaying traditional sweet stuff to attract the customer at Kalibari area RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor arranging and displaying clay made pots at his roadside setup A man is selling and displaying traditional sweet stuff to attract the customer at Kalibari area A vendor displays clay-made pottery to attract the customers at F-10 area