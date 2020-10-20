KARACHI: October 20 - People gathered in front of NADRA mobile van for registration of new I D Cards & renewal of I D cards at Korangi area in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP40-20 KARACHI: October 20 - People gathered in front of NADRA mobile van for registration of new I D Cards & renewal of I D cards at Korangi area in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP40-20