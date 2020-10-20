Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 20 – Volunteers of Saylani Welfare Trust distributing free food... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 20 – Volunteers of Saylani Welfare Trust distributing free food among deserving persons at Qayumabad in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M. Saeed Qureshi Tue, 20 Oct 2020, 7:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-20 KARACHI: October 20 - Volunteers of Saylani Welfare Trust distributing free food among deserving persons at Qayumabad in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M. Saeed Qureshi APP41-20