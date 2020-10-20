KARACHI: October 20 - Volunteers of Saylani Welfare Trust distributing free food among deserving persons at Qayumabad in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M. Saeed Qureshi
APP41-20 KARACHI: October 20 - Volunteers of Saylani Welfare Trust distributing free food among deserving persons at Qayumabad in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M. Saeed Qureshi
APP41-20