ISLAMABAD: October 07 - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi being presented General Salam at Change of Command ceremony. APP
APP59-07 ISLAMABAD: October 07 - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi being presented General Salam at Change of Command ceremony. APP
APP59-07

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 07 - Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi handing over the command scroll of Pakistan Navy to Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during Change of Command ceremony. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR