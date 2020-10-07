KARACHI: October 07 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting in a meeting with the editors & columnist at Governor House. APP
APP60-07 KARACHI: October 07 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting in a meeting with the editors & columnist at Governor House. APP
APP60-07

ALSO READ  KARACHI: October 07 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz laying floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR