Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 07 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 07 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. APP Wed, 7 Oct 2020, 10:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-07 ISLAMABAD: October 07 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. APP APP34-07 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 07 - Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing ECC meeting at Cabinet Division. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 07 – Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing ECC meeting at Cabinet Division. APP photo... Dr Waqar Masood appointed SAPM on Revenue ISLAMABAD: October 02 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination...