ISLAMABAD: October 07 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. APP
APP34-07 ISLAMABAD: October 07 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. APP
APP34-07

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 07 - Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing ECC meeting at Cabinet Division. APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR