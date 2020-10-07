Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 07 – Pak-UK Business Council delegation led by the Chairman... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 07 – Pak-UK Business Council delegation led by the Chairman Khursheed Barlas in a meeting with Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood. APP Wed, 7 Oct 2020, 10:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-07 ISLAMABAD: October 07 - Pak-UK Business Council delegation led by the Chairman Khursheed Barlas in a meeting with Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood. APP APP33-07 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 07 - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR). APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 07 – Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR). APP LAHORE: October 03 – Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood witnessing in online course on film production program at Shakir Museum.... LAHORE: October 03 – Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood witnessing in online course on film production program at Shakir Museum....