General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) called on General Birame Diop (Senegal), United Nation’s (UN) Military Advisor to Secretary General during an official visit to United States

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) called on General Birame Diop (Senegal), United Nation’s (UN) Military Advisor to Secretary General during an official visit to United States
APP27-021022 UNITED STATES: October 02 – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) called on General Birame Diop (Senegal), United Nation’s (UN) Military Advisor to Secretary General during an official visit to United States. APP
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) called on General Birame Diop (Senegal), United Nation’s (UN) Military Advisor to Secretary General during an official visit to United States
APP27-021022 UNITED STATES:
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) called on General Birame Diop (Senegal), United Nation’s (UN) Military Advisor to Secretary General during an official visit to United States
APP26-021022 UNITED STATES: October 02 – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) called on General Birame Diop (Senegal), United Nation’s (UN) Military Advisor to Secretary General during an official visit to United States. APP