PhotosNational Photos General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) called on General Birame Diop (Senegal), United Nation’s (UN) Military Advisor to Secretary General during an official visit to United States Sun, 2 Oct 2022, 8:08 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP27-021022 UNITED STATES: October 02 – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) called on General Birame Diop (Senegal), United Nation’s (UN) Military Advisor to Secretary General during an official visit to United States. APP APP27-021022 UNITED STATES: APP26-021022 UNITED STATES: October 02 – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) called on General Birame Diop (Senegal), United Nation’s (UN) Military Advisor to Secretary General during an official visit to United States. APP