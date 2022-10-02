IK attempted to endanger the state in every possible way: Ali Pervaiz Malik

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ali Pervaiz Malik on Sunday said that Imran Khan has been caught for conspiring against the state for the sake of power and politics, after being ousted from office. Imran Khan attempted to endanger the state in every possible way, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The PMLN-N leader said that the PTI chief mocked the foreign policy of Pakistan, attempted economic terrorism and incited mutiny within the army.

Ali Pervaiz Malik urged Imran Khan to stop humiliating and mocking institutions and apologize to the nation for compromising the national interest. “Cypher is a restricted circulation copy. Carrying this highly confidential diplomatic cable in rallies and waving it for political purposes is a violation of secret act and the Prime Minister Oath.

Now my question is whether legal action should be taken against the conspirator who compromised the interests of the state for political gains or not?”, he added.