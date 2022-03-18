Residents of Shanties collecting their belongings burnt due to electricity short circuit in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area

APP50-180322 KARACHI: March18 - Residents of Shanties collecting their belongings burnt due to electricity short circuit in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP51-180322 KARACHI: March18 – Residents of Shanties collecting their belongings burnt due to electricity short circuit in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
KARACHI

