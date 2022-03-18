WEXNET concludes

LAHORE, Mar 18 (APP): The largest event for women entrepreneurs WEXNET has successfully concluded at expo center on Thursday. Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood visited the event and interacted with the exhibitors.



Razak Dawood appreciated all the women entrepreneurs and encouraged them to build their capacity for export by utilizing digital forums like Amazon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP)

signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) to promote cultural and heritage tourism.

The MoU was signed by TDAP Secretary Ahsan Ali Mangi and WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari at WEXNET.



While signing the MoU, both the parties expressed their resolve to put in collaborative efforts for the promotion of cultural and heritage tourism both locally and internationally.

This was the 10th edition of the exhibition arranged by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for women entrepreneurs of Pakistan.



Over 300 plus women entrepreneurs from all over the country participated in the event.

The two-day event aimed to bring both businesses and consumers on one prestigious platform to network, promote their products offerings and to avail the opportunity of cultural exchange among different provinces.