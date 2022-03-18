PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People offer prayer at the grave of their loved ones on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat at Tariq road graveyard Fri, 18 Mar 2022, 10:13 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP52-180322 KARACHI: March18 - People offer prayer at the grave of their loved ones on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat at Tariq road graveyard. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP54-180322 KARACHI: March18 – A woman selling rose petals in front of Tariq road graveyard for livelihood on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat at Tariq road graeyard in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP53-180322 KARACHI: March 18 – A family offer prayer at the grave of their loved once on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat at Tariq road graeyard in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi KARACHI