PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MD Oxford University Press Arshad Saeed Hussain addressing the closing ceremony of 8th Islamabad Literature Festival while renowned British journalist Owen Bennett Jones, famous writer Najiba Arif and Alia Zafar present on the occasion Sun, 31 Oct 2021, 8:22 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP27-311021 ISLAMABAD: October 31 – MD Oxford University Press Arshad Saeed Hussain addressing the closing ceremony of 8th Islamabad Literature Festival while renowned British journalist Owen Bennett Jones, famous writer Najiba Arif and Alia Zafar present on the occasion. APP APP27-311021 ISLAMABAD