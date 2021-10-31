Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs to take second position in ICC T20 World Cup group-B

ABU DHABI, Oct 31 (APP):: In a crucial match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Afghanistan defeated Namibia by 62 runs and gained two more points and took second place in the group-B of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup here on Sunday.



The two countries met for the first time in any T20 match. In the first match, instead of Afghanistan’s spinners, fast bowlers wreaked havoc and did not allow Namibia batsmen to run. In pursuit of 161, Namibia scored 98 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Afghanistan’s Naveen Ul Haq was declared as Man of the Match who took three wickets for 26 runs in his four overs spell.



Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first with Hazaratullah Zazai scored 33 runs, laced with a dashing four boundaries and two sixes and was caught by Michael van Lingen off J. Smith. Zazai faced 27 balls in his 33 runs innings.

After that, Rehmanullah Gurbaz could not stay on the wicket for long and became lbw by scoring only four runs. Nicol Loftie-Eaton claimed his wicket on the lbw.

After three over Muhammad Shehzad, the Afghan opener, also gone 45 runs. Muhammad Shehzad smashed an elegant three boundaries and two sixes.



Shehzad was caught out by Bernard Scholtz off Ruben Trumpelmann. He scored 45 runs while facing 33 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes. The total score of the team at that time was 89 runs for 3 in 12.4 overs.



After the fall of three wickets for 89 runs, both Najibullah Zardan and Asghar Afghan had a partnership of 25 runs for the fourth wickets wherein facing 18 balls only. They steered the team total to 113 for three.



On 113 runs Naibullah Zardan gone lbw off Nicol Loftie-Eaton. Najibullah scored seven runs only. In the 19th last ball Asghar Afghan got 31 runs off 23 balls included three fours and a six. He was caught Michael van Lingen when the total was 148 runs for 5 in 19 overs.



In the last overs, Mohammad Nabi added 12 runs to take the team to 160 for five. Mohammad Nabi played an unbeaten innings of 32 off 17 balls with the help of five fours and one towering six to the long on boundary. Nicol Loftie-Eaton was the best bowler who took two for wickets 21 run his four over spell, Ruben Trumpelmann also took two wickets for 34 runs in his four over spell. J Smith struck out one for 34 runs.



In reply, to 161 runs target of Afghanistan, the Namabia openers gone early with Greg Williams was dismissed for one in the first over on fourth delivery. In the third over, Naveenul Haq also caught Michael Van Langen for 11 off Hamid Hassan.

The team’s total score was 16 runs for two in three overs. In the sixth over second delivery Nicol Loftie-Eaton was bowled by Gulbadin Naib and thus Namibia lost the third wicket on 29 runs.



Nicol Loftie Eaton hit 14 runs off 16 balls with one towering six. In the eight over Namibia’s wicket-keeper batsman Zane Green was bowled out by Rashad Khan when the team total was 36 runs only, thus Namibia was losing the fourth wicket.



In the 11th over on third and sixth deliveries Hamid Hassan got two wickets first he claimed the wicket of skipper Gerhard Erasmus on his 12 runs and then got J Smith wicket, who was caught by wicket-keeper Shehzad on no score, thus Namibia lost two more wickets for 56 runs total.



With the loss of 6 wickets for 56 runs in 11 overs, it kept Namibia batsmen under tremendous pressure and the hope of victory was looking so hard. The only hope of most experienced David Wiese also played well and added some runs to the team total.



Namibia lost another wicket when Jan Frylinck was caught by Nabi off Naveen Ul Haq on 6 when the team total was 69 runs in 15th over. It was Naveed Ul Haq fifth ball of third over, taking two wickets – one in the first over and the over in the second over.



In the 16th over Pikky Ya France was caught and bowled by Gulbadin and in the next over only David Wiese bowled by Hamid Hassan on his elegant knock of 26 runs off 30 balls including two boundaries, thus Namibia score was 80 for nine wickets.

Namibia gone for 98 runs for nine in 20 overs and thus lost the match by 62 runs. For Afghanistan Hamid Hassan bowl very well and got three wickets for nine runs only in his four over spell. Naveen Ul Haq got three wickets for 26 runs, and Gulbadin Naib too two for 90 runs.



SCORECARD

Hazratullah Zazai c van Lingen b Smit 33

Mohammad Shahzad †c Scholtz b Trumpelmann 45

Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw b Loftie-Eaton 4

Asghar Afghan c van Lingen b Trumpelmann31

Najibullah Zadran lbw b Loftie-Eaton 7

Mohammad Nabi (c)not out32

Gulbadin Naib not out1

Extras(lb 1, w 6)7

TOTAL: (20 Ov, RR: 8.00)160/5

Fall of wickets: 1-53 (Hazratullah Zazai, 6.4 ov), 2-68 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 9.5 ov), 3-89 (Mohammad Shahzad, 12.4 ov), 4-113 (Najibullah Zadran, 15.4 ov), 5-148 (Asghar Afghan, 18.6 ov)

BOWLING

Ruben Trumpelmann40342

JJ Smit30221

David Wiese40330

Jan Frylinck30340

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton40212

Bernard Scholtz1080

Gerhard Erasmus1070

NAMIBIA INNINGS (TARGET: 161 RUNS FROM 20 OVERS)

Craig Williams c sub (Usman Ghani) b Naveen-ul-Haq1

Michael van Lingen c Hamid Hassan b Naveen-ul-Haq11

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton b Gulbadin Naib14

Gerhard Erasmus (c) b Hamid Hassan12

Zane Green † b Rashid Khan1

David Wiese b Hamid Hassan26

JJ Smit c †Mohammad Shahzad b Hamid Hassan0

Jan Frylinck c Mohammad Nabi b Naveen-ul-Haq6

Pikky Ya France c & b Gulbadin Naib3

Ruben Trumpelmann not out12

Bernard Scholtz not out6

Extras(lb 2, w 4)6

TOTAL(20 Ov, RR: 4.90)98/9

Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Craig Williams, 0.4 ov), 2-16 (Michael van Lingen, 2.4 ov), 3-29 (Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 5.2 ov), 4-36 (Zane Green, 7.1 ov), 5-56 (Gerhard Erasmus, 10.3 ov), 6-56 (JJ Smit, 10.6 ov), 7-69 (Jan Frylinck, 14.5 ov), 8-77 (Pikky Ya France, 15.6 ov), 9-80 (David Wiese, 16.5 ov)

Naveen-ul-Haq40263

Mohammad Nabi20170

Hamid Hassan4093

Gulbadin Naib41192

Karim Janat20110

Rashid Khan40141

Teams

NAMIBIA TEAMSHEET: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (C), David Wiese, J Smit, Zane Green (WK), Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.



AFGHANISTAN TEAMSHEET: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan.