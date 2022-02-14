PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Commanding Officer PNS Aslat during Call-on with DG OPS & Plans of Royal Navy of Oman during PN Ship Visit to Muscat Mon, 14 Feb 2022, 10:39 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP71-140222 OMAN: February 14 Commanding Officer PNS Aslat during Call-on with DG OPS & Plans of Royal Navy of Oman during PN Ship Visit to Muscat. APP APP72-140222 OMAN: February 14 Officials of Pakistan and Royal Navy of Oman on boarded with PNS Aslat during PN Ship visit to Muscat. APP OMAN