APP71-140222 OMAN: February 14  Commanding Officer PNS Aslat during Call-on with DG OPS & Plans of Royal Navy of Oman during PN Ship Visit to Muscat. APP
APP72-140222 OMAN: February 14  Officials of Pakistan and Royal Navy of Oman on boarded with PNS Aslat during PN Ship visit to Muscat. APP
