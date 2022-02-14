PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An illuminated view of Qadam Gah Mola Ali decorated with colorful lights in connection with Hazrat Ali birth day celebration Mon, 14 Feb 2022, 10:36 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP69-140222 HYDERABAD: February 14 An illuminated view of Qadam Gah Mola Ali decorated with colorful lights in connection with Hazrat Ali birth day celebration. APP photo by Akram Ali APP70-140222 HYDERABAD: February 14 Large number of devotees came during Hazrat Ali birthday celebration at Qadam Gah Mola Ali. APP photo by Akram Ali HYDERABAD