APP69-140222 HYDERABAD: February 14  An illuminated view of Qadam Gah Mola Ali decorated with colorful lights in connection with Hazrat Ali birth day celebration. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP70-140222 HYDERABAD: February 14  Large number of devotees came during Hazrat Ali birthday celebration at Qadam Gah Mola Ali. APP photo by Akram Ali
HYDERABAD

