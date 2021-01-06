Federal Minister for Climate Change Ms. Zartaj Gul is addressing the participants of Pak EPA Workshop

#Pakistan #exports up by 18.3 % in Dec, 7.2 % in Nov: Murad Saeed



#APPNews #PakistanMovingForward @MuradSaeedPTI @MoIB_Official



https://www.app.com.pk/national/pakistan-exports-up-by-18-3-in-dec-7-2-in-nov-murad-saeed/