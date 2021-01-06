Home Photos General Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Climate Change Ms. Zartaj Gul is addressing the participants... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Climate Change Ms. Zartaj Gul is addressing the participants of Pak EPA Workshop Wed, 6 Jan 2021, 9:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-060121 ISLAMABAD: January 06 - Federal Minister for Climate Change Ms. Zartaj Gul is addressing the participants of Pak EPA Workshop. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP54-060121 ALSO READ Federal Minister For Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro chairs a Privatization Review Meeting RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Federal Minister For Energy, Omar Ayub Khan in a meeting with Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador Of United Arab Emirates To Pakistan at... Federal Minister For Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro chairs a Privatization Review Meeting ‘Ten Billion Tree Honey’ initiative to encourage honey production: SAPM