Home Photos Feature Photos Workers preparing parts of fans at their workplace PhotosFeature Photos Workers preparing parts of fans at their workplace Thu, 15 Apr 2021, 7:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-150421 LAHORE: April 15 Workers preparing parts of fans at their workplace. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch ALSO READ Workers of Younger Welfare Society arranging iftari during Holy month of Ramzan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Workers of Younger Welfare Society arranging iftari during Holy month of Ramzan Workers busy in curving names on pieces of marbles at his workplace at City Saddar Road Workers of Sui Northern gas repairing gas pipeline for continuous availability of gas to consumers in Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak