5478 KP students to get Rehmat Ul Alameen scholarships: KP CM

PESHAWAR, Apr 15 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday said that under the Rehmat Ul Alameen Scholarship program, a total of 5478 students would be provided scholarships in higher, elementary and secondary education sectors in the province.

878 scholarships in higher education sector would cost Rs.340 million while 4600 scholarships in elementary and secondary education sector would cost Rs.230 million respectively. 50 percent scholarships would be given on merit base and 50 percent on need base.

He was addressing the ceremony of the launching of Rehmat ul Alameen Scholarships Programme under Ehsass Initiative wherein Prime Minister formally launched the scholarship for talented and need students with an aim to provide financial assistance to students. Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar also attended the meeting through video link.

KP Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai, Advisor to CM on Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher education Daud Khan, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education Yahya Akhunzada also attended the ceremony.

Chief Minister termed the scholarship program as an education-friendly initiative of the incumbent government and said that the program would prove to be another milestone achievement towards establishing an Islamic welfare state.

He added that the provincial government would extend all out support to make this scholarship program a success story adding that the government would continue its efforts and go all out to materialize the Prime Minister’s vision of a welfare state.

He said that promotion of quality education in the province was the top most priority of the provincial government since the day first adding that multiple scholarships programs had already been launched by the provincial government to provide financial assistance to talented and needy students of the province.