FAISALABAD: October 13 - A labourer enjoying a nap on his motorcycle at Fruit & Vegetable Market Sadhar Jhang Road. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP15-13 FAISALABAD: October 13 - A labourer enjoying a nap on his motorcycle at Fruit & Vegetable Market Sadhar Jhang Road. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP15-13

ALSO READ  MULTAN: October 12  Labourer busy in roasting peanuts at his workplace. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR