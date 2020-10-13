Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: October 13 – A view of stagnant sewerage water at Novelty... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: October 13 – A view of stagnant sewerage water at Novelty Bridge near Fish Market and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem Tue, 13 Oct 2020, 7:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-13 FAISALABAD: October 13 - A view of stagnant sewerage water at Novelty Bridge near Fish Market and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP16-13 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LARKANA: September 16 A view of stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Old Fish Market Road creating problems for pedestrians and needs the attention...