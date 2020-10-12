FAISALABAD: October 12 - A man is collecting useable items from waste material floating on surface of water at Rakh Branch Canal. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

#PMImranKhan unity against anti-state elements striving to spread disarray in society in guise of religion



#APPNews @ImranKhanPTI @PakPMO @MORAisbOfficial



https://www.app.com.pk/top-news/pm-for-unity-against-anti-state-elements-striving-to-spread-disarray-in-society-in-guise-of-religion/ via appcsocialmedia