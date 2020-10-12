FAISALABAD: October 12 - A view of open PTCL main-hole in the middle of Jhumra Road near WAPDA Colony may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP06-12 FAISALABAD: October 12 - A view of open PTCL main-hole in the middle of Jhumra Road near WAPDA Colony may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP06-12