APP18-171220 FAISALABAD: December 17 - Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan giving away certificate after inaugurating an exhibition of paintings by artist Ayesha Khan, a disable girl with both hands and feet at Lyallpur Museum. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
