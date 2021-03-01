Home Photos General Coverage Photos DIG Investigation Sharq Jamal Khan distributing pamphlets among vehicle drivers at Liberty...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosDIG Investigation Sharq Jamal Khan distributing pamphlets among vehicle drivers at Liberty Chowk on the occasion of awareness campaign to prevent vehicle theft Mon, 1 Mar 2021, 6:51 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-010321 LAHORE: March 01 - DIG Investigation Sharq Jamal Khan distributing pamphlets among vehicle drivers at Liberty Chowk on the occasion of awareness campaign to prevent vehicle theft. APP photo by Amir KhanAPP39-010321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPCB to mark childhood and breast cancer awareness days in HBL PSL 6A large number of people participating in walk for mass awareness campaign against drug abuse from D-Chowk to Parliament HouseChief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mazhar Iqbal distributing awareness pamphlets among the motorcyclists during awareness campaign in the city