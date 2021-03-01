Exports crosses $2 billion consecutively in 5 month: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that Pakistan’s exports have crossed $ 2 billion consecutively for the 5th month in current Fiscal Year (FY) 2020-21.

“Our exports for February, 2021 (28 days) stand at $ 2,044 million as compared to $ 2,140 million for February, 2020 (29 days), a decline of 4.5 percent, the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.

Razak Dawood said that for last 8 months from July to February 2021 of the current financial year, our exports increased by 4.2 percent at $ 16,300 million as compared to $15,643 million during July to February 2020.

“We wish to congratulate our exporters for their hard work in earning the foreign exchange for the country and urge them to market their exports even more aggressively, he said.