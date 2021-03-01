A woman giving final touch to a painting at Jilani Park in connection with Jashan Biharan Mela
APP40-010321 LAHORE: March 01 - A woman giving final touch to a painting at Jilani Park in connection with Jashan Biharan Mela. APP Photo by Amir Khan
APP40-010321

ALSO READ  A worker painting bus stop shed at Islamabad Highway in Federal Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR