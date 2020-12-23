Home Photos General Coverage Photos Christians attending candle light ceremony to mark Christmas celebrations outside a church PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Christians attending candle light ceremony to mark Christmas celebrations outside a church Wed, 23 Dec 2020, 8:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP78-231220 LAHORE: December 23 - Christians attending candle light ceremony to mark Christmas celebrations outside a church. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP78-231220 ALSO READ Special Assistant to Punjab CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special Assistant to Punjab CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations Christians performing in a tableau during a ceremony to mark Christmas celebrations in a church People of Christian community decorating church in connection with Christmas celebrations