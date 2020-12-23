Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Punjab CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan cutting the cake... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Punjab CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations Wed, 23 Dec 2020, 8:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP79-231220 LAHORE: December 23 - Special Assistant to Punjab CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations. APP APP79-231220 ALSO READ People of Christian community decorating church in connection with Christmas celebrations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Christians attending candle light ceremony to mark Christmas celebrations outside a church Christians performing in a tableau during a ceremony to mark Christmas celebrations in a church People of Christian community decorating church in connection with Christmas celebrations