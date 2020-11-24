Home Photos Feature Photos Chairman of Aurat Foundation Balochistan, EVAW/G Alliance Watan Yar Khilji along Yasmin... PhotosFeature Photos Chairman of Aurat Foundation Balochistan, EVAW/G Alliance Watan Yar Khilji along Yasmin Mughal addressing a press conference regarding starting of campaign of end violence against women and girls Tue, 24 Nov 2020, 8:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-241120 QUETTA: November 24 - Chairman of Aurat Foundation Balochistan, EVAW/G Alliance Watan Yar Khilji along Yasmin Mughal addressing a press conference regarding starting of campaign of end violence against women and girls. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP34-241120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: August 01 – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar celebrates Eid with the destitute...