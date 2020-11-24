Chairman of Aurat Foundation Balochistan, EVAW/G Alliance Watan Yar Khilji along Yasmin Mughal addressing a press conference regarding starting of campaign of end violence against women and girls
APP34-241120 QUETTA: November 24 - Chairman of Aurat Foundation Balochistan, EVAW/G Alliance Watan Yar Khilji along Yasmin Mughal addressing a press conference regarding starting of campaign of end violence against women and girls. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP34-241120

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR