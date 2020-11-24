Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor roasting corns and grams to attract the customers at his... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor roasting corns and grams to attract the customers at his roadside setup Tue, 24 Nov 2020, 8:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-241120 SIALKOT: November 24 A vendor roasting corns and grams to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP Photo by Munir Butt APP35-241120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SIALKOT: October 22 – A worker roasting grams at his work place. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt