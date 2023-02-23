Asif Raza Additional Director NAB Bureau is speaking on the occasion of seminar and walk held at Lahore University of Engineering and Technology UET

APP70-230223 LAHORE: February 23 - Asif Raza Additional Director NAB Bureau is speaking on the occasion of seminar and walk held at Lahore University of Engineering and Technology UET. APP/MHA/ABB/MOS
APP71-230223 LAHORE: February 23 – Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar is speaking on the occasion of seminar and walk in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at UET Lahore. APP/MHA/ABB/MOS

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the participants of the seminar on ''Out of School children in Islamabad Challenges and Way Forward'' organized by the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the seminar on ''Out of School Children in Islamabad Challenges and Way Forward'', organized by the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services

Minister of State and SAMP Convener Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs Ms Romina Khurshid Alam addressing to seminar on Explore Emerging Giant of Ethiopia /Africa for Trade And Investment Opportunities at University of Sialkot

Noor Ahmad Jaral speaking at a seminar on the occasion of Wasif Ali Wasif's 31st death anniversary at Al Hamra Arts Council

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the seminar on “Transparency and Bancassurance and Ombudsman” by Federal insurance and Banking Ombudsman at Governor House

Principal Prof. Zeba Zahoor, Sr. Prof. Shahnaz Manzoor are distributing credentials/shields to the participants of the plantation awareness seminar at Govt Allama Iqbal Girls’ College

Director School Education Primary Gulsher Soomro giving away a trophy to the participants in a seminar on " Out of School Children" at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, organized by Sindh Government Education Department

Seminar arranged at Allama Iqbal Open University on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque addressing at seminar on "Awareness for Internet Governance & Internet Resources Share for Pakistan 2023".

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the Seminar on the Importance of Crop Insurance in the Modern Era, at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Federal Capital.

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the awareness seminar organized by Federal Tax Ombudsman at Governor House.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman addressing a seminar on 'Rights of Marginalized Communities -Issues and Challenges' on the occasion of International Minority Rights Day at Arts Council of Pakistan

