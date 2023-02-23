Pakistan Search and Rescue team leaves for country amidst public applause

ISTANBUL, Feb 23 (APP):After conducting a 17-day search and rescue operation in Adiyaman in the aftermath of the massive earthquake that hit Turkiye on February 6, the Pakistan Search and Rescue team left for the country here on Thursday night.

Through relentless efforts, the team managed to rescue multiple precious lives.

At the farewell ceremony, attended by Deputy Governor of Istanbul Özlem Bozkurt Gevrek, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid, Deputy Ambassador Zeynep Kaleli of Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, AFAD Coordinator Istanbul Mrs Seval Dedeoglu and other dignitaries, the team was sent off to Pakistan with a loud round of applause and appreciation.

The Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) squad from Pakistan comprised a 33-member Pakistan Army USAR team and 53-member Rescue 1122 team.

Both teams were among the first ones to arrive at Adiyaman on February 7, where they successfully made miraculous live evacuations. In total, 28 live evacuations were made by the two teams. Fourteen live evacuations were made exclusively by the Pakistani teams, whereas the rest were made with the support of other rescue teams present on the ground.

Bidding farewell to the team, Deputy Governor of Istanbul Özlem Bozkurt Gevrek, thanked the rescuers for their support in the wake of the devastating earthquake.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Dr Yousaf Junaid stated that Pakistan and Turkiye were like “two hearts, one soul”. The people of Pakistan felt the same pain and anguish as their Turkish brothers after the devastating earthquakes.

Pakistan would continue playing an active part in relief and rehabilitation efforts, he added.