APP99-140322 LAHORE: MARCH 14 - Artists performing dance during a function to mark Punjab Culture Day arranged by Provincial Information and Culture Department in collaboration with Alhamra Arts Council at Al-Hamra. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari LAHORE