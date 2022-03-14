Punjab’s cancer hospitals being empaneled in Sehat Insaf Card: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, Mar 14 (APP):Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that Punjab’s cancer hospitals were being empaneled in Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Program.

She said this while presiding over a meeting to review measures taken for facilities and services for cancer patients here at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME).



During the meeting, the Minister directed the officials to expedite work on finalization of PC 1 of oncology centers in nine divisional centers.



Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti apprised the Minister about steps taken while experts from public and private hospitals shared their suggestions.



The Health Minister said that a state of the art centralized nerve centre was planned and 12 cancer centers were being upgraded to control cases and facilitate patients. She said that special courses would be initiated for nurses and technical staff, adding that a new course for cancer technologists would be initiated and cancer clinical guidelines would be issued.



Yasmin Rashid said that SH&ME had CT scan facility which was available at DHQ and THQ hospitals, adding that the department would review progress after 10 days for initiative for cancer patients.



SH&ME Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi, Professor Mehmud Shaukat, Additional Secretary Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Dr Irfan, Dr Sharifur Rehman, Dr Kausar Bano and many oncologists were present.