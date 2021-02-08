Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly man repairs and sells old shoes at Lenda Bazaar PhotosFeature Photos An elderly man repairs and sells old shoes at Lenda Bazaar Mon, 8 Feb 2021, 7:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-060221 LAHORE: February 08 - An elderly man repairs and sells old shoes at Lenda Bazaar. APP photo Amir Khan ALSO READ People busy in selecting and purchasing old shoes displayed by vendors at Sunday Bazaar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People busy in selecting and purchasing old shoes displayed by vendors at Sunday Bazaar A vendor displaying old shoes and warm clothes to attract customers