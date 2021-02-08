Home Photos Feature Photos Young people cutting iron sheets with modern gas cutters at their work... PhotosFeature Photos Young people cutting iron sheets with modern gas cutters at their work place Mon, 8 Feb 2021, 7:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-060221 LAHORE: February 08 - Young people cutting iron sheets with modern gas cutters at their work place. APP photo Amir Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An old man cutting firewood for domestic use in his work place A skilled labourer repairing motorcycle wheel at his work place Farmers busy in cutting mustard crop at their filed