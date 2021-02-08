Young people cutting iron sheets with modern gas cutters at their work place

#PMIK for united efforts to turn #Pakistan into true Islamic welfare state like #RiasateMadinah



#APPNews #pmikfutureofpakistan @PakPMO @ImranKhanPTI @MoIB_Official



https://www.app.com.pk/top-news/pm-for-united-efforts-to-turn-pakistan-into-true-islamic-welfare-state-like-riasat-e-madinah/