Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly gypsy woman on the way back while carrying dried tree... PhotosFeature Photos An elderly gypsy woman on the way back while carrying dried tree branches on her head to be used as fuel for cooking purposes Fri, 20 Nov 2020, 5:05 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-201120 RAWALPINDI: November 20 - An elderly gypsy woman on the way back while carrying dried tree branches on her head to be used as fuel for cooking purposes. APP photo by Abid Zia APP04-201120