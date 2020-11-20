Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying boiled eggs to attract customers at his roadside setup... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying boiled eggs to attract customers at his roadside setup at Bagh Sardaran Fri, 20 Nov 2020, 5:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-201120 RAWALPINDI: November 20 - A vendor displaying boiled eggs to attract customers at his roadside setup at Bagh Sardaran. APP photo by Abid Zia APP05-201120 ALSO READ A young vender displaying the roosters to attract the customers at Fort Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying toys to attract the customers at his roadside setup A young vender displaying the roosters to attract the customers at Fort Road A vendor displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract customers at his roadside setup at Pirwahdi area